Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces New Executive Committee Members

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced the appointment of two executives to the agency’s Executive Committee.
Sydney Menefee has been selected to fill the Senior Deputy Comptroller for Midsize and Community Bank Supervision on a permanent basis, and Greg Coleman will become the next Senior Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision.
“The agency and the federal banking system are lucky to have career executives of the caliber of Sydney and Greg, who demonstrate the utmost competence and professionalism in their duties and even more importantly a passion for this agency and our employees,” said Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian P. Brooks.
As Senior Deputy Comptroller for Midsize and Community Banks, Ms. Menefee will lead a team of 1,600 people in the supervision of more than 1,000 national banks and federal savings associations. In addition to being a member of the OCC's Executive Committee, she will serve on its Committee on Bank Supervision.
Ms. Menefee has served as Acting Senior Deputy Comptroller for Midsize and Community Bank Supervision since June 2020. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Comptroller and Chief Accountant since August 2018. She joined the OCC in 2009 as a Professional Accounting Fellow and held various roles in the Office of the Chief Accountant and Midsize Bank Supervision. She was commissioned a National Bank Examiner in 2016. Ms. Menefee worked in public accounting and banking prior to joining the OCC. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in professional accounting. She is also a certified public accountant. She assumes these duties immediately, filling the vacancy created when Blake Paulson assumed the functions of Chief Operating Officer earlier this year.
As Senior Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision, Mr. Coleman will direct nearly 800 employees in overseeing the country's largest and most complex national banks and federal branches and agencies, which hold more than $10 trillion in total consolidated assets. He will also serve as a member of the agency's Executive Committee and the Committee on Bank Supervision.
Mr. Coleman has more than 30 years of experience at the OCC supervising banks of all sizes and has been a Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision since 2015. He has been an important part of Large Bank Supervision leadership and that of the agency for a significant amount of time. During his career, he has also served as Examiner-in-Charge of Capital One and E*TRADE, and as director within the Credit and Market Risk division and as the lead for the capital markets team at JPMorgan Chase. He joined the OCC in 1989 and earned his National Bank Examiner Commission in 1994. Greg is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Mr. Coleman will transition into these duties at the end of this year and follows Maryann Kennedy in this role, who is retiring.