Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Announces Assessment Rates For Calendar Year 2022

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is publishing its assessment rates for the 2022 calendar year, maintaining the rates established for 2021.
The 2022 assessment rates will ensure the agency has sufficient resources to recruit, train, and retain the talent and experience necessary to perform its important mission and continue to invest in initiatives that improve the agency’s ability to maintain the safety, soundness, and fairness of the federal banking system.
The calendar year 2022 assessment rates will be in effect as of January 1, 2022, and will be reflected in assessments paid on March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022.