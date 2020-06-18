OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría Has Reacted To Recent Statements And Exchanges Regarding The Ongoing Negotiations To Address The Tax Challenges Of The Digitalisation Of The Economy

“Addressing the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy is long overdue,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría. “All members of the Inclusive Framework should remain engaged in the negotiation towards the goal of reaching a global solution by year end, drawing on all the technical work that has been done during the last three years, including throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Absent a multilateral solution, more countries will take unilateral measures and those that have them already may no longer continue to hold them back. This, in turn, would trigger tax disputes and, inevitably, heightened trade tensions. A trade war, especially at this point in time, where the world economy is going through a historical downturn, would hurt the economy, jobs and confidence even further. A multilateral solution based on the work of the 137 members of the Inclusive Framework at the OECD is clearly the best way forward,” Mr Gurría said.
Mandated in 2018 by the G20 to deliver a consensus based solution by the end of 2020, the OECD has gathered 137 countries on an equal footing for the negotiations and has developed a two pillar approach, to be discussed in the following weeks leading up to a meeting of the Inclusive Framework in October 2020.
The OECD will maintain its schedule of meetings to offer all members of the Inclusive Framework a place in the design of a multilateral approach.
Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.