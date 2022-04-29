Skip to main Content
OECD: Global FDI Flows In 2021 Surge Above Pre-Pandemic Levels
News
OECD: Global FDI Flows In 2021 Surge Above Pre-Pandemic Levels
Date
29/04/2022
New OECD data and analysis show that global FDI flows bounced back in 2021, growing by 88% to USD 1 815 billion, and 37% above pre-pandemic levels
Download the full report
Download the data in excel
Download the infographic
