 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

OECD: Global FDI Flows In 2021 Surge Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Date 29/04/2022

New OECD data and analysis show that global FDI flows bounced back in 2021, growing by 88% to USD 1 815 billion, and 37% above pre-pandemic levels

 