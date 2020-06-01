OCC Welcomes The Small Exchange

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today congratulated the Small Exchange on its successful launch. With this newest addition, OCC now provides central counterparty clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms for options, security futures, financial and commodity futures, and securities lending transactions.
"As the U.S. exchange-traded derivatives industry continues to expand, we are pleased to welcome the Small Exchange as a participant exchange,” said OCC Chief Executive Officer John Davidson. “In that role, the Small Exchange will be afforded the full range of clearing and risk management services available to all of our other participating exchanges.”
Chief Operating Officer Scot Warren added, “As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility, we look forward to working with the Small Exchange and promoting operational excellence and innovation to support the continued growth of exchange-traded options and futures in the U.S."