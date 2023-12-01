OCC Solicits Research On Depositor Behavior, Bank Liquidity, And Run Risk

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is soliciting academic research papers on depositor behavior, bank liquidity, and run risk in the banking system for submission by January 15, 2024.

The OCC will invite authors of selected papers to present to OCC staff and invited academic and government researchers at OCC Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 5-7, 2024. Authors of selected papers will be notified by March 1, 2024, and will have the option of presenting their papers virtually.

Interested parties are invited to submit papers to EconomicsSymposium@occ.treas.gov. Submitted papers must represent original, unpublished research. Those interested in acting as a discussant may express their interest in doing so in their submission email.

Additional information about submitting a paper or research, and participating in the June meeting as a discussant, is available below and on the OCC’s website.

