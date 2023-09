OCC Reports August 2023 Monthly Volume Data

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through August 2023 was 44.6 million contracts. Total monthly volume for August 2023 was 1 billion contracts.

Contract Volume





Securities Lending

August 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value August 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change August 2023 Total Transactions August 2022 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 139,830,709,923 120,498,304,822 16.0% 218,910 204,760 6.9%



Additional Data