OCC October 2020 Total Volume Up 41.1 Percent From A Year Ago - Highest October Ever And Fourth-Highest Month On Record

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that October 2020 total cleared contract volume was 636,709,236 contracts, up 41.1 percent from October 2019. This marks the highest October ever and the fourth-highest month on record. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through October was 28,862,569 contracts, up 46.3 percent from October 2019.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 633,365,184, up 42.4 percent from October 2019. Equity options cleared contract volume was 597,964,688 contracts, up 48.4 percent from October 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 194,750,159, a 17.9 percent increase compared to October 2019. Index options volume was 35,400,496, a 15.3 percent decrease from October 2019. OCC’s year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 28,624,627 contracts.
Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 3,344,052, a 48.7 percent decrease from October 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 237,942 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in October 2020 was $75,454,502,133, a 4.2 percent increase compared to October 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 4.5 percent in new loans from October 2019 with 108,686 transactions last month.
For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
|
October 2020 Total Contract Volume
|
October 2019 Total Contract Volume
|
October Total Contract % Change vs 2019
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2019
|
% Change vs 2019
|
Equity Options
|
597,964,688
|
402,970,144
|
48.4%
|
26,751,108
|
17,482,788
|
53.0%
|
Index Options
|
35,400,496
|
41,815,504
|
-15.3%
|
1,873,520
|
1,931,267
|
-2.99%
|
Total Options
|
633,365,184
|
444,785,648
|
42.4%
|
28,624,628
|
19,414,055
|
47.4%
|
Futures
|
3,344,052
|
6,514,418
|
-48.7%
|
237,942
|
314,216
|
-24.3%
|
Total Volume
|
636,709,236
|
451,300,066
|
41.1%
|
28,862,569
|
19,728,271
|
46.3%