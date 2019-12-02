OCC November Cleared Volume Down 9.6 Percent

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in November reached 395,903,344 contracts, a 9.6 percent decrease compared to last November. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,734,063 down 4.7 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.
Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 390,695,941 contracts in November, down 9.1 percent from 429,670,901 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 357,882,106 contracts, a 6.8 percent decrease from November 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 123,874,652 contracts last month, a 30.8 percent decrease, compared to the November 2018 volume of 179,002,180 contracts. Index options volume was down 28.4 percent with 32,813,835 contracts in November with a year to date average daily volume of 1,906,109.
Futures: Futures cleared by OCC was 5,207,403 contracts in November, down 37.7 percent from November 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 309,554 contracts, 26.1 percent lower than 2018.
Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity decreased by 17.6 percent in new loans from November 2018 with 92,138 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 5.38 percent from 2018 with 1,198,977 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in November was $77,644,843,720, a decrease of 2.49 percent compared to last November.
For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
November 2019 Total Contract Volume
|
November 2018 Total Contract Volume
|
November Total Contract % Change vs. 2018
|
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2019
|
YTD Avg. Daily Contract 2018
|
2019 Avg. Daily Contract % Change vs. 2018
|Equity Options
|
357,882,106
|
383,838,299
|
-6.8%
|
17,518,400
|
18,084,476
|
-3.1%
|Index Options
|
32,813,835
|
45,832,602
|
-28.4%
|
1,906,109
|
2,209,159
|
-13.7%
|Total Options
|
390,695,941
|
429,670,901
|
-9.1%
|
19,424,509
|
20,293,635
|
-4.3%
|Total Futures
|
5,207,403
|
8,356,684
|
-37.7%
|
309,554
|
418,942
|
-26.1%
|Total Volume
|
395,903,344
|
438,027,585
|
-9.6%
|
19,734,063
|
20,712,577
|
-4.7%