OCC Names Maria Chiodi With Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC To Board Of Directors

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced that Maria Chiodi with Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC has joined OCC's Board of Directors as a Member Director. She will serve on the Governance and Nominating Committee.
"As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility, OCC is able to attract a Board of Directors that brings significant expertise in risk management, technology, operations, compliance, regulatory policy and audit to help fulfill our mission of ensuring confidence in financial markets and the broader economy," said Executive Chairman Craig Donohue. "Adding a leader of Maria's caliber to our board of directors supports OCC's continued efforts to bring resiliency, innovation and growth to our company and to the U.S. equity derivatives markets as we clear the path to provide high-quality and efficient clearance, settlement and risk management services to the users of our markets."
Ms. Chiodi is a Managing Director in the General Counsel department at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and she co-heads the Global Markets Legal Initiatives and Regulatory Reform Group. Her prior roles at Credit Suisse include heading the cleared derivatives legal team. Ms. Chiodi is an active member of the Futures Industry Association Law & Compliance Division (L&C) Executive Committee. She served as President of L&C from 2010-14. Ms. Chiodi is a member of the board of directors of the National Futures Association (NFA) and the NFA's Swaps Proficiency Requirements Advisory Committee. She is also a member of the Futures & Derivatives Regulation Committee of the New York City Bar Association. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Ms. Chiodi provided legal and regulatory advice to OTC derivative businesses at Societe Generale and Nomura Securities International, Inc.