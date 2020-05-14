OCC Named Best Clearing House – Equities By Markets Media - Third Consecutive Year Highlights OCC's Commitment To Providing World-Class Services To Users Of U.S. Equity Derivatives Markets

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that it was named Best Clearing House – Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year. The award was announced today as part of the publication's 8th Annual Markets Choice Awards.
"This award is a testament to the hard work of all my colleagues at OCC whose dedication to delivering clearance and settlement services over the past year have allowed us to thrive in a work from home environment." said John Davidson, Chief Executive Officer. "As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility, OCC plays a crucial role in providing resiliency, stability and integrity to financial markets and the broader economy, so we thank Markets Media for this recognition."
Scot Warren, Chief Operating Officer, added, "OCC's ability to remain productive and effective in serving our participating exchanges, clearing member firms and market users during this challenging time is a tribute to our colleagues. Thanks to their dedication, OCC is clearing record volumes and providing critical services in the equity derivatives market."
The Markets Choice Awards (MCA) encompass important sectors of institutional trading and technology within the financial markets. Specifically, the MCA focuses on buy-side traders, sell-side execution desks, exchanges and platforms, incumbent technology providers and emerging fintech firms. Winners are determined through editorial interviews with leaders in financial markets, consultation with the MCA Advisory Board, and online polling results of the shortlist nominees.