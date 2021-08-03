OCC July 2021 Total Volume Up 29.2 Percent From A Year Ago

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that July 2021 total cleared contract volume was 794,793,709 contracts, up 29.2 percent compared to July 2020 and the highest July on record. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through July was 39,175,394 contracts, up 38.2 percent compared to July 2020.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 790,038,364, up 29.2 percent compared to July 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 749,029,013 contracts, up 28.6 percent compared to July 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 211,159,558, a 2.2 percent increase compared to July 2020. Index options volume was 41,009,351, up 39.6 percent compared to July 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 38,940,012 contracts.
Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 4,755,345, a 35.4 percent increase compared to July 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 235,382 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in July 2021 was $123,277,337,598, an 86.9 percent increase compared to July 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 32.8 percent in new loans compared to July 2020 with 156,736 transactions last month.
For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
|
July 2021 Total Contract Volume
|
July 2020 Total Contract Volume
|
July 2021 Total Contract % Change vs 2020
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2021
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020
|
July 2021 % Change vs 2020
|
Equity Options
|
749,029,013
|
582,318,225
|
28.6%
|
37,039,944
|
26,063,762
|
42.1%
|
Index Options
|
41,009,351
|
29,369,295
|
39.6%
|
1,900,068
|
2,017,148
|
-5.8%
|
Total Options
|
790,038,364
|
611,687,520
|
29.2%
|
38,940,012
|
28,080,910
|
38.7%
|
Futures
|
4,755,345
|
3,512,363
|
35.4%
|
235,382
|
261,447
|
-10.0%
|
Total Volume
|
794,793,709
|
615,199,883
|
29.2%
|
39,175,394
|
28,342,357
|
38.2%