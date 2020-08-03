 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Corrected: OCC July 2020 Total Volume Up 52.5 Percent From A Year Ago - Third-Highest Month On Record; Highest July Ever

Date 03/08/2020

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that July 2020 total cleared contract volume was 615,199,883 contracts – the third highest month on record and up 52.5 percent from July 2019. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through July was 28,342,356 contracts, up 46.4 percent from July 2019.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 611,687,520, up 54.1 percent from 396,842,810 contracts in July 2019. Equity options volume was 582,318,225 contracts, up 62.8 percent from July 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 206,587,869, a 60.5 percent increase compared to July 2019. Index options volume was 29,369,295, a 25.1 percent decrease from July 2019.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 3,512,363, a 47.1 percent decrease from July 2019.  OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 261,447 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in July 2020 was $65,959,824,819, a 9.7 percent decrease compared to July 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 2.8 percent in new loans from July 2019 with 117,997 transactions last month. 

For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

 

July 2020 Total Contract Volume

July 2019 Total Contract Volume

July Total Contract % Change vs 2019

YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020

YTD Avg Daily Contract 2019

  % Change  vs 2019

Equity Options

582,318,225

357,634,292

62.8%

26,063,762

17,167,358

51.8%

Index Options

29,369,295

39,208,518

-25.1%

2,017,148

1,886,366

6.9%

Total Options

611,687,520

396,842,810

54.1%

28,080,910

19,053,724

47.4%

Futures

3,512,363

6,641,028

-47.1%

261,447

304,897

-14.3%

Total Volume

615,199,883

403,483,838

52.5%

28,342,356

19,358,621

46.4%