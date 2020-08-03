Corrected: OCC July 2020 Total Volume Up 52.5 Percent From A Year Ago - Third-Highest Month On Record; Highest July Ever

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that July 2020 total cleared contract volume was 615,199,883 contracts – the third highest month on record and up 52.5 percent from July 2019. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through July was 28,342,356 contracts, up 46.4 percent from July 2019.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 611,687,520, up 54.1 percent from 396,842,810 contracts in July 2019. Equity options volume was 582,318,225 contracts, up 62.8 percent from July 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 206,587,869, a 60.5 percent increase compared to July 2019. Index options volume was 29,369,295, a 25.1 percent decrease from July 2019.
Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 3,512,363, a 47.1 percent decrease from July 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 261,447 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in July 2020 was $65,959,824,819, a 9.7 percent decrease compared to July 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 2.8 percent in new loans from July 2019 with 117,997 transactions last month.
For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
|
July 2020 Total Contract Volume
|
July 2019 Total Contract Volume
|
July Total Contract % Change vs 2019
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2019
|
% Change vs 2019
|
Equity Options
|
582,318,225
|
357,634,292
|
62.8%
|
26,063,762
|
17,167,358
|
51.8%
|
Index Options
|
29,369,295
|
39,208,518
|
-25.1%
|
2,017,148
|
1,886,366
|
6.9%
|
Total Options
|
611,687,520
|
396,842,810
|
54.1%
|
28,080,910
|
19,053,724
|
47.4%
|
Futures
|
3,512,363
|
6,641,028
|
-47.1%
|
261,447
|
304,897
|
-14.3%
|
Total Volume
|
615,199,883
|
403,483,838
|
52.5%
|
28,342,356
|
19,358,621
|
46.4%