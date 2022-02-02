 Skip to main Content
OCC January 2022 Total Volume Becomes Highest January On Record - Year-To-Date Cleared Contract Volume Through End Of January Up 6.4 Percent Year-Over-Year

Date 02/02/2022

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that average daily volume for January 2022 was 44.9 million contracts, up 1.1 percent compared to January 2021. Total volume was 897.6 million contracts, up 6.4 percent compared to January 2021.


Highlights

  • Total cleared contracts (897.6 million) highest on record for month of January
  • Single-day total volume records broken twice on two consecutive trading days:
    • Friday, January 21: 63.5 million
    • Monday, January 24: 63.7 million
  • Stock Loan transaction volume up 57.6% year-over-year

Contract Volume

 

Jan. 2022 Contracts

Jan. 2021 Contracts

% Change

2022 YTD ADV

2021 YTD ADV

% Change

Equity Options

527,485,192

583,409,206

-9.6%

26,374,260

30,705,748

-14.1%

ETF Options

312,337,990

216,820,145

44.1%

15,616,900

11,411,587

36.9%

Index Options

51,617,316

38,110,439

35.4%

 2,580,866

 2,005,813

28.7%

Total Options

891,440,498

838,339,790

6.3%

44,572,026

44,123,148

1.0%

Futures

6,117,218

5,202,500

17.6%

305,861

273,816

11.7%

Total Volume

897,557,716

843,542,290

6.4%

44,877,887

44,396,964

1.1%

 

Securities Lending

 

Jan. 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value

Jan. 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value

% Change

Jan. 2022 Total Transactions

Jan. 2021 Total Transactions

% Change

Market Loan + Hedge Total

$132,125,002,110

$106,204,838,315

24.4%

177,228

112,448

57.6%

 

Additional Data

 