OCC January 2022 Total Volume Becomes Highest January On Record - Year-To-Date Cleared Contract Volume Through End Of January Up 6.4 Percent Year-Over-Year

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that average daily volume for January 2022 was 44.9 million contracts, up 1.1 percent compared to January 2021. Total volume was 897.6 million contracts, up 6.4 percent compared to January 2021.
Highlights
- Total cleared contracts (897.6 million) highest on record for month of January
- Single-day total volume records broken twice on two consecutive trading days:
- Friday, January 21: 63.5 million
- Monday, January 24: 63.7 million
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 57.6% year-over-year
Contract Volume
|
|
Jan. 2022 Contracts
|
Jan. 2021 Contracts
|
% Change
|
2022 YTD ADV
|
2021 YTD ADV
|
% Change
|
527,485,192
|
583,409,206
|
-9.6%
|
26,374,260
|
30,705,748
|
-14.1%
|
312,337,990
|
216,820,145
|
44.1%
|
15,616,900
|
11,411,587
|
36.9%
|
51,617,316
|
38,110,439
|
35.4%
|
2,580,866
|
2,005,813
|
28.7%
|
891,440,498
|
838,339,790
|
6.3%
|
44,572,026
|
44,123,148
|
1.0%
|
6,117,218
|
5,202,500
|
17.6%
|
305,861
|
273,816
|
11.7%
|
897,557,716
|
843,542,290
|
6.4%
|
44,877,887
|
44,396,964
|
1.1%
Securities Lending
|
|
Jan. 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|
Jan. 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|
% Change
|
Jan. 2022 Total Transactions
|
Jan. 2021 Total Transactions
|
% Change
|
$132,125,002,110
|
$106,204,838,315
|
24.4%
|
177,228
|
112,448
|
57.6%
Additional Data