OCC Elects Executive Chairman, Member And Public Directors At 2021 Stockholder Meeting

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced the election of three Class II Member Directors and two Class III Public Directors to its Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Craig S. Donohue was re-elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. The vote took place during OCC’s annual stockholder meeting on April 14.
The following Directors were unanimously elected as Class II Member Directors:
- Maria Chiodi, Managing Director, General Counsel Department at Credit Suisse Securities, LLC. Ms. Chiodi joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2019. Her term expires in 2024.
- Thomas A. Frank, Executive Vice President & CIO, Interactive Brokers, LLC. Mr. Frank joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2015. His term expires in 2024.
- Stephen Luparello, General Counsel, Citadel Securities. Mr. Luparello joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2017. His term expires in 2024.
The following Directors were unanimously elected as Class III Public Directors:
- Thomas R. Cardello, Founding Member, Venice Financial Management, LLC. Mr. Cardello joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2015. His term expires in 2024.
- Alice Patricia White, Economist. Ms. White joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2012. Her term expires in 2024.
"We greatly value the contributions, insights, and guidance that these five knowledgeable industry experts provide to OCC,” said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman. “We are pleased that we will continue to benefit from their counsel and leadership as we further enhance our capabilities to best serve the markets and the investing public.”