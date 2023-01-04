OCC Clears Record-Setting 10.38 Billion Total Contracts In 2022

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that 2022 set a new annual cleared contract volume record with 10.38 billion contracts cleared and an average daily volume of 41.3 million contracts. Compared to 2021, OCC had a 4.5 percent increase in total contracts cleared.





Highlights

December ETF options cleared contract volume up 33.5% year-over-year; annual ETF options cleared contract volume up 48.7%

December index options cleared contract volume up 34.1% year-over-year; annual Index options cleared contract volume up 43.3%

Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year

Contract Volume – December 2022

Contract Volume – Total 2022

Securities Lending – December 2022

December 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value December 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change December 2022 Total Transactions December 2021 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 123,028,152,818 147,689,142,573 -16.70% 201,485 189,217 6.5%

Securities Lending – Total 2022

2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change 2022 Total Transactions 2021 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 125,520,566,857 125,329,116,168 0.15% 2,319,800 1,857,585 24.9%

Additional Data