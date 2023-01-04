BV_Trial Banner.gif
OCC Clears Record-Setting 10.38 Billion Total Contracts In 2022

Date 04/01/2023

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that 2022 set a new annual cleared contract volume record with 10.38 billion contracts cleared and an average daily volume of 41.3 million contracts. Compared to 2021, OCC had a 4.5 percent increase in total contracts cleared.


Highlights

  • December ETF options cleared contract volume up 33.5% year-over-year; annual ETF options cleared contract volume up 48.7%
  • December index options cleared contract volume up 34.1% year-over-year; annual Index options cleared contract volume up 43.3%
  • Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year

 

Contract Volume – December 2022

  December 2022 Contracts December 2021 Contracts % Change 2022 YTD ADV 2021 YTD ADV % Change
Equity Options 441,932,043 528,203,065 -16.3% 22,263,715 26,463,431 -15.9%
ETF Options 355,459,448 266,352,631 33.5% 15,980,514 10,706,503 49.3%
Index Options 68,148,774 50,815,971 34.1% 2,873,194 1,997,400 43.8%
Total Options 865,540,265 845,371,667 2.4% 41,117,423 39,167,334 5.0%
Futures 4,018,406 5,325,925 -24.6% 219,643 232,487 -5.5%
Total Volume 869,558,671 850,697,592 2.2% 41,337,066 39,399,821 4.9%

 

Contract Volume – Total 2022

  Total 2022 Volume Total 2021 Volume % Change
Equity Options 5,588,192,573 6,668,784,719 -16.2%
ETF Options 4,011,109,056 2,698,038,847 48.7%
Index Options 721,171,637 503,344,774 43.3%
Total Options 10,320,473,266 9,870,168,340 4.6%
Futures 55,130,391 58,586,820 -5.9%
Total Volume 10,375,603,657 9,928,755,160 4.5%

 

Securities Lending – December 2022

  December 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value December 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change December 2022 Total Transactions December 2021 Total Transactions % Change
Market Loan + Hedge Total 123,028,152,818 147,689,142,573 -16.70% 201,485 189,217 6.5%

 

Securities Lending – Total 2022

  2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change 2022 Total Transactions 2021 Total Transactions % Change
Market Loan + Hedge Total 125,520,566,857 125,329,116,168 0.15% 2,319,800 1,857,585 24.9%

 

Additional Data

