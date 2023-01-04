OCC Clears Record-Setting 10.38 Billion Total Contracts In 2022

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that 2022 set a new annual cleared contract volume record with 10.38 billion contracts cleared and an average daily volume of 41.3 million contracts. Compared to 2021, OCC had a 4.5 percent increase in total contracts cleared.
Highlights
- December ETF options cleared contract volume up 33.5% year-over-year; annual ETF options cleared contract volume up 48.7%
- December index options cleared contract volume up 34.1% year-over-year; annual Index options cleared contract volume up 43.3%
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year
Contract Volume – December 2022
|December 2022 Contracts
|December 2021 Contracts
|% Change
|2022 YTD ADV
|2021 YTD ADV
|% Change
|Equity Options
|441,932,043
|528,203,065
|-16.3%
|22,263,715
|26,463,431
|-15.9%
|ETF Options
|355,459,448
|266,352,631
|33.5%
|15,980,514
|10,706,503
|49.3%
|Index Options
|68,148,774
|50,815,971
|34.1%
|2,873,194
|1,997,400
|43.8%
|Total Options
|865,540,265
|845,371,667
|2.4%
|41,117,423
|39,167,334
|5.0%
|Futures
|4,018,406
|5,325,925
|-24.6%
|219,643
|232,487
|-5.5%
|Total Volume
|869,558,671
|850,697,592
|2.2%
|41,337,066
|39,399,821
|4.9%
Contract Volume – Total 2022
|Total 2022 Volume
|Total 2021 Volume
|% Change
|Equity Options
|5,588,192,573
|6,668,784,719
|-16.2%
|ETF Options
|4,011,109,056
|2,698,038,847
|48.7%
|Index Options
|721,171,637
|503,344,774
|43.3%
|Total Options
|10,320,473,266
|9,870,168,340
|4.6%
|Futures
|55,130,391
|58,586,820
|-5.9%
|Total Volume
|10,375,603,657
|9,928,755,160
|4.5%
Securities Lending – December 2022
|December 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|December 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|% Change
|December 2022 Total Transactions
|December 2021 Total Transactions
|% Change
|Market Loan + Hedge Total
|123,028,152,818
|147,689,142,573
|-16.70%
|201,485
|189,217
|6.5%
Securities Lending – Total 2022
|2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|% Change
|2022 Total Transactions
|2021 Total Transactions
|% Change
|Market Loan + Hedge Total
|125,520,566,857
|125,329,116,168
|0.15%
|2,319,800
|1,857,585
|24.9%