OCC Clears 962.6M Contracts In June 2023, Up 19.4% Year-Over-Year

Date 05/07/2023

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through June 2023 was 44.7 million contracts, up 8.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through June 2022. Total volume was 962.6 million contracts, up 19.4 percent compared to June 2022.

 

Highlights

  • Index options cleared contract volume up 38.1% year-over-year
  • Equity options cleared contract volume up 23.3% year-over-year
  • Average daily volume up 8.7% year-over-year

 

Contract Volume

  June 2023 Contracts June 2022 Contracts % Change 2023 YTD ADV 2022 YTD ADV % Change
Equity Options 503,285,470 408,326,922 23.3% 22,872,906 22,694,564 0.8%
ETF Options 372,024,090 333,276,803 11.6% 17,965,631 15,654,962 14.8%
Index Options 83,095,125 60,169,255 38.1% 3,671,677 2,571,127 42.8%
Total Options 958,404,685 801,772,980 19.5% 44,510,213 40,920,653 8.8%
Futures 4,158,511 4,251,330 -2.2% 214,773 239,838 -10.5%
Total Volume 962,563,196 806,024,310 19.4% 44,724,986 41,160,491 8.7%

 

Securities Lending

  June 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value June 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change June 2023 Total Transactions June 2022 Total Transactions % Change
Market Loan + Hedge Total 139,169,275,375 128,448,512,682 8.3%     206,450     206,122 0.2%

 

Additional Data

