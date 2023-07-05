OCC Clears 962.6M Contracts In June 2023, Up 19.4% Year-Over-Year

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through June 2023 was 44.7 million contracts, up 8.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through June 2022. Total volume was 962.6 million contracts, up 19.4 percent compared to June 2022.
Highlights
- Index options cleared contract volume up 38.1% year-over-year
- Equity options cleared contract volume up 23.3% year-over-year
- Average daily volume up 8.7% year-over-year
Contract Volume
|June 2023 Contracts
|June 2022 Contracts
|% Change
|2023 YTD ADV
|2022 YTD ADV
|% Change
|Equity Options
|503,285,470
|408,326,922
|23.3%
|22,872,906
|22,694,564
|0.8%
|ETF Options
|372,024,090
|333,276,803
|11.6%
|17,965,631
|15,654,962
|14.8%
|Index Options
|83,095,125
|60,169,255
|38.1%
|3,671,677
|2,571,127
|42.8%
|Total Options
|958,404,685
|801,772,980
|19.5%
|44,510,213
|40,920,653
|8.8%
|Futures
|4,158,511
|4,251,330
|-2.2%
|214,773
|239,838
|-10.5%
|Total Volume
|962,563,196
|806,024,310
|19.4%
|44,724,986
|41,160,491
|8.7%
Securities Lending
|June 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|June 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|% Change
|June 2023 Total Transactions
|June 2022 Total Transactions
|% Change
|Market Loan + Hedge Total
|139,169,275,375
|128,448,512,682
|8.3%
|206,450
|206,122
|0.2%