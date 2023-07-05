OCC Clears 962.6M Contracts In June 2023, Up 19.4% Year-Over-Year

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through June 2023 was 44.7 million contracts, up 8.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through June 2022. Total volume was 962.6 million contracts, up 19.4 percent compared to June 2022.

Highlights

Index options cleared contract volume up 38.1% year-over-year

Equity options cleared contract volume up 23.3% year-over-year

Average daily volume up 8.7% year-over-year

Contract Volume

Securities Lending

June 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value June 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change June 2023 Total Transactions June 2022 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 139,169,275,375 128,448,512,682 8.3% 206,450 206,122 0.2%