OCC Clears 949.1M Contracts In May 2023, Third Highest Month On Record

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through May 2023 was 44.5 million contracts, up 6.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through May 2022. Total volume was 949.1 million contracts, up 9.5 percent compared to May 2022 and the third highest month in OCC’s history.
Highlights
- Index options cleared contract volume up 32.5% year-over-year
- Total options cleared contract volume up 9.7% year-over-year
- Stock loan total transaction volume up 4.4% year-over-year
Contract Volume
|May 2023 Contracts
|May 2022 Contracts
|% Change
|2023 YTD ADV
|2022 YTD ADV
|% Change
|Equity Options
|487,524,400
|455,273,770
|7.1%
|22,650,047
|23,357,272
|-3.0%
|ETF Options
|376,765,302
|345,400,938
|9.1%
|18,016,642
|15,611,054
|15.4%
|Index Options
|80,244,487
|60,569,234
|32.5%
|3,613,522
|2,511,169
|43.9%
|Total Options
|944,534,189
|861,243,942
|9.7%
|44,280,211
|41,479,495
|6.8%
|Futures
|4,549,352
|5,236,379
|-13.1%
|218,187
|247,462
|-11.8%
|Total Volume
|949,083,541
|866,480,321
|9.5%
|44,498,398
|41,726,957
|6.6%
Securities Lending
|May 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|May 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|% Change
|May 2023 Total Transactions
|May 2022 Total Transactions
|% Change
|Market Loan + Hedge Total
|127,977,137,215
|127,290,145,307
|0.5%
|212,269
|203,316
|4.4%