OCC Clears 949.1M Contracts In May 2023, Third Highest Month On Record

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through May 2023 was 44.5 million contracts, up 6.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through May 2022. Total volume was 949.1 million contracts, up 9.5 percent compared to May 2022 and the third highest month in OCC’s history.

Highlights

Index options cleared contract volume up 32.5% year-over-year

Total options cleared contract volume up 9.7% year-over-year

Stock loan total transaction volume up 4.4% year-over-year

Contract Volume

Securities Lending

May 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value May 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change May 2023 Total Transactions May 2022 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 127,977,137,215 127,290,145,307 0.5% 212,269 203,316 4.4%

Additional Data