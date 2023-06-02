BV_Trial Banner.gif
OCC Clears 949.1M Contracts In May 2023, Third Highest Month On Record

Date 02/06/2023

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through May 2023 was 44.5 million contracts, up 6.6 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through May 2022. Total volume was 949.1 million contracts, up 9.5 percent compared to May 2022 and the third highest month in OCC’s history.

 

Highlights

  • Index options cleared contract volume up 32.5% year-over-year
  • Total options cleared contract volume up 9.7% year-over-year
  • Stock loan total transaction volume up 4.4% year-over-year

 

Contract Volume

  May 2023 Contracts May 2022 Contracts % Change 2023 YTD ADV 2022 YTD ADV % Change
Equity Options 487,524,400 455,273,770 7.1% 22,650,047 23,357,272 -3.0%
ETF Options 376,765,302 345,400,938 9.1% 18,016,642 15,611,054 15.4%
Index Options 80,244,487 60,569,234 32.5%  3,613,522  2,511,169 43.9%
Total Options 944,534,189 861,243,942 9.7% 44,280,211 41,479,495 6.8%
Futures 4,549,352 5,236,379 -13.1% 218,187 247,462 -11.8%
Total Volume 949,083,541 866,480,321 9.5% 44,498,398 41,726,957 6.6%

 

Securities Lending

  May 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value May 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change May 2023 Total Transactions May 2022 Total Transactions % Change
Market Loan + Hedge Total 127,977,137,215 127,290,145,307 0.5%  212,269  203,316 4.4%

 

Additional Data

