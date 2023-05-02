OCC Clears 764.3M Contracts In April 2023, Down 2.4% Year-Over-Year

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through April 2023 was 44.9 million contracts, up 7.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through April 2022. Total volume was 764.3 million contracts, down 2.4 percent compared to April 2022.
Highlights
- Index options cleared contract volume up 43.2% year-over-year
- Equity options cleared contract volume down 12% year-over-year
- Average daily volume up 7.2% year-over-year
Contract Volume
|April 2023 Contracts
|April 2022 Contracts
|% Change
|2023 YTD ADV
|2022 YTD ADV
|% Change
|Equity Options
|384,604,951
|436,975,760
|-12.0%
|22,783,092
|23,786,893
|-4.2%
|ETF Options
|308,942,605
|294,430,211
|4.9%
|18,258,627
|15,396,800
|18.6%
|Index Options
|67,261,317
|46,973,323
|43.2%
|3,604,300
|2,415,624
|49.2%
|Total Options
|760,808,873
|778,379,294
|-2.3%
|44,646,019
|41,599,317
|7.3%
|Futures
|3,538,461
|4,372,707
|-19.1%
|221,283
|246,978
|-10.4%
|Total Volume
|764,347,334
|782,752,001
|-2.4%
|44,867,302
|41,846,295
|7.2%
Securities Lending
|April 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|April 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
|% Change
|April 2023 Total Transactions
|April 2022 Total Transactions
|% Change
|Market Loan + Hedge Total
|132,318,643,460
|134,242,717,203
|-1.4%
|184,553
|189,502
|-2.6%