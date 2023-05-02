BV_Trial Banner.gif
OCC Clears 764.3M Contracts In April 2023, Down 2.4% Year-Over-Year

Date 02/05/2023

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through April 2023 was 44.9 million contracts, up 7.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through April 2022. Total volume was 764.3 million contracts, down 2.4 percent compared to April 2022.

 

Highlights

  • Index options cleared contract volume up 43.2% year-over-year
  • Equity options cleared contract volume down 12% year-over-year
  • Average daily volume up 7.2% year-over-year

 

Contract Volume

  April 2023 Contracts April 2022 Contracts % Change 2023 YTD ADV 2022 YTD ADV % Change
Equity Options 384,604,951 436,975,760 -12.0% 22,783,092 23,786,893 -4.2%
ETF Options 308,942,605 294,430,211 4.9% 18,258,627 15,396,800 18.6%
Index Options 67,261,317 46,973,323 43.2%  3,604,300  2,415,624 49.2%
Total Options 760,808,873 778,379,294 -2.3% 44,646,019 41,599,317 7.3%
Futures 3,538,461 4,372,707 -19.1% 221,283 246,978 -10.4%
Total Volume 764,347,334 782,752,001 -2.4% 44,867,302 41,846,295 7.2%

 

Securities Lending

  April 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value April 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change April 2023 Total Transactions April 2022 Total Transactions % Change
Market Loan + Hedge Total 132,318,643,460 134,242,717,203 -1.4%  184,553  189,502 -2.6%

 

Additional Data

