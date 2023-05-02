OCC Clears 764.3M Contracts In April 2023, Down 2.4% Year-Over-Year

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through April 2023 was 44.9 million contracts, up 7.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through April 2022. Total volume was 764.3 million contracts, down 2.4 percent compared to April 2022.

Highlights

Index options cleared contract volume up 43.2% year-over-year

Equity options cleared contract volume down 12% year-over-year

Average daily volume up 7.2% year-over-year

Contract Volume

Securities Lending

April 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value April 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change April 2023 Total Transactions April 2022 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan + Hedge Total 132,318,643,460 134,242,717,203 -1.4% 184,553 189,502 -2.6%