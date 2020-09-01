OCC August 2020 Total Volume Up 28.7 Percent From A Year Ago - Third Highest Month Ever For U.S. Options Industry

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that August 2020 total cleared contract volume was 615,972,402 contracts– the third highest month on record and up 28.7 percent from August 2019. This also represents the highest August monthly volume in OCC’s history. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through August was 28,466,064 contracts, up 44.7 percent from August 2019.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 611,784,615, up 30.4 percent from 469,284,227 contracts in August 2019. Equity options cleared contract volume was 582,394,732 contracts, up 39.1 percent from August 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 189,741,870, a 0.7 percent decrease compared to August 2019. Index options volume was 29,389,883, a 41.8 percent decrease from August 2019.
Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 4,187,787, a 54.9 percent decrease from August 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 253,693 contracts, a 20.8 percent decrease from August 2019.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in August 2020 was $68,733,295,322, a 10.5 percent decrease compared to August 2019. Securities lending CCP activity decreased by 4.3 percent in new loans from August 2019 with 106,592 transactions last month.
For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
|
August 2020
|
August 2019
|
August Total Contract
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract
|
% Change vs 2019
|
Equity Options
|
582,394,732
|
418,770,313
|
39.1%
|
26,272,427
|
17,411,932
|
50.9%
|
Index Options
|
29,389,883
|
50,513,914
|
-41.8%
|
1,939,944
|
1,940,020
|
-0.01%
|
Total Options
|
611,784,615
|
469,284,227
|
30.4%
|
28,212,371
|
19,351,952
|
45.8%
|
Futures
|
4,187,787
|
9,277,422
|
-54.9%
|
253,693
|
320,193
|
-20.8%
|
Total Volume
|
615,972,402
|
478,561,649
|
28.7%
|
28,466,064
|
19,672,145
|
44.7%