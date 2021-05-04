OCC April 2021 Total Volume Up 29.7 Percent From A Year Ago - Highest April Volume On Record And Fifth Highest Month In OCC’s History

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that April 2021 total cleared contract volume was 715,606,410 contracts, up 29.7 percent compared to April 2020 and the highest April volume on record. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through April was 40,143,253 contracts, up 44.1 percent compared to April 2020.
Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 711,388,828, up 29.6 percent compared to April 2020. Equity options cleared contract volume was 674,204,936 contracts, up 30.7 percent compared to April 2020. This includes ETF options cleared contract volume of 189,417,683, a 20.6 percent decrease compared to April 2020. Index options volume was 37,183,892, up 12.4 percent compared to April 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 39,899,937 contracts.
Futures: Total futures cleared contract volume was 4,217,582, a 58.9 percent increase compared to April 2020. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 243,316 contracts.
Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in April 2021 was $116,689,413,560, a 87.5 percent increase compared to April 2020. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 26.5 percent in new loans from April 2020 with 141,482 transactions last month.
For 2021 monthly exchange market share information, click here.
|
|
April 2021 Total Contract Volume
|
April 2020 Total Contract Volume
|
April Total Contract % Change vs 2020
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2021
|
YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020
|
% Change vs 2020
|
Equity Options
|
674,204,936
|
515,812,617
|
30.7%
|
38,017,546
|
25,136,666
|
51.2%
|
Index Options
|
37,183,892
|
33,070,608
|
12.4%
|
1,882,391
|
2,402,705
|
-21.7%
|
Total Options
|
711,388,828
|
548,883,225
|
29.6%
|
39,899,937
|
27,539,371
|
44.9%
|
Futures
|
4,217,582
|
2,654,855
|
58.9%
|
243,316
|
325,834
|
-25.3%
|
Total Volume
|
715,606,410
|
551,538,080
|
29.7%
|
40,143,253
|
27,865,205
|
44.1%