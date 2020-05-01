 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

OCC April 2020 Total Volume Up 42.9 Percent From A Year Ago

Date 01/05/2020

OCC, the world’s largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that April 2020 total cleared contract volume was 551,538,080 contracts, up 42.9 percent from April  2019. OCC’s year-to-date average daily total cleared contract volume is 27,865,203 contracts.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was  548,883,225, up 44.3 percent from 380,420,404 in April 2019. Equity options volume was 515,812,617 contracts, up 49.6 percent from April 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 238,710,718, a 91.9 percent increase compared to April 2019. Index options volume was 33,070,608, a seven percent decrease from April 2019.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 2,654,855, a 52.1 percent decrease from April 2019.  OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 325,834 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in April 2020 was $72,649,346,808 a 4.02 percent increase compared to April 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 2.51 percent in new loans from April 2019 with 111,877 transactions last month.

For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.


  

April 2020 Total Contract Volume

April 2019 Total Contract Volume

April Total Contract % Change

vs

2019

YTD Avg Daily Contract 2020

YTD Avg Daily Contract 2019

  % Change

vs

2019

Equity Options

515,812,617

344,847,772

49.6%

25,136,665

17,098,135

47.0%

Index Options

33,070,608

35,572,632

-7.0%

2,402,704

1,818,555

32.1%

Total Options

548,883,225

380,420,404

44.3%

27,539,369

18,916,690

45.6%

Futures

2,654,855

5,542,302

-52.1%

325,834

283,660

14.9%

Total Volume

551,538,080

385,962,706

42.9%

27,865,203

19,200,350

45.1%

 