Obiz Lists On Euronext Growth Paris

Euronext today congratulates Obiz, a company specialising in the design, development and management of relationship marketing programmes, on its listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALBIZ).
Obiz designs, rolls out and manages relationship and affinity programmes and e-commerce platforms on behalf of its clients (companies, associations and federations), through which users (clients, subscribers, partners, etc.) can access a large range of promotional offers from Obiz’s 35,000 commercial partners, improving their wellbeing and increasing their purchasing power.
Through this listing, Obiz aims to stand out as the benchmark ethical affinity platform for the relationship marketing market, while positively impacting purchasing power, wellbeing and the local economy.
Obiz was listed on 26 May through the admission to trading of the 4,170,963 shares making up its equity, of which 1,059,603 new shares were issued under a Global Offering[1], including the full exercise of the extension clause and before the potential exercise of the over-allotment option.
The admission and issue price of Obiz shares was set at €7.50 per share. Market capitalisation was €31.3 million on the day of listing. The offering raised €10.3 million[2] altogether, with a capital increase of €7.9 million and €2.3 million of disposal.
Total demand came to 1,730,155 shares, with a global oversubscription rate of 1.45 times.
Brice Chambard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Obiz, stated: “Just over 10 years after the creation of Obiz, we are proud and happy to announce the successful IPO of the first GoodTech© on the Euronext Growth® market in Paris. On this occasion, we want to warmly thank the French and European institutional investors, as well as the thousands of individual shareholders, for their trust in Obiz’s development. This capital increase will allow us to amplify the success of our virtuous model of ethical and profitable growth, through the acceleration of our organic development but also through external growth transactions. Our ambition is for Obiz to become the benchmark ethical affinity platform for the relationship marketing market, in France and in Europe. This IPO operation is the result of outstanding teamwork. The operation code name was ‘RDP’, like the special forces regiment in the French army (the 13th Régiment des Dragons Parachutistes, or 13th RDP), and the outcome is worthy of the 13th RDP’s motto ‘beyond the possible’. As the saying goes, ‘none of us alone is as worthy as all of us put together’.”
Caption: Brice Chambard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Obiz, rang the bell during a ceremony this morning together with his team and with Guillaume Morelli, Director Listing SME France at Euronext.
About Obiz Created in 2010, Obiz is a company specialising in the development of innovative and responsible relationship-driven marketing solutions which allow companies to retain their clients and partners by improving their wellbeing and enhancing their purchasing power. Thanks to its proprietary digital platform and its team of 35 experts, Obiz designs, deploys and manages relationship-driven and affinity programmes and e-commerce platforms on behalf of its clients (companies, associations, federations). Today, the company operates 34 relationship-driven and affinity programmes for 7 million beneficiaries who have access to the best promotional offers negotiated by Obiz with its large network of 35,000 national and local commercial partners. In 2020, Obiz generated a revenue of €15.4 million, an increase of 62% in one year, for an EBIDTA margin of 5.2%. Obiz is classified as an Innovative Company by Bpifrance and obtained an extra-financial rating of “Advanced +” from EthiFinance. More information: www.obiz-concept.fr
[1] The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.
[2] After the full exercise of the extension option.