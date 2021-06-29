NZX Statement On New Zealand Financial Markets Authority General Obligations Review

NZX notes the release today from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) of the 2020 NZX General Obligations Review.
NZX Chief Executive, Mark Peterson, said it was pleasing to see acknowledgement of the improvements made to NZX’s regulatory arrangements and monitoring under the new NZ RegCo operating and governance model.
The review also recognised that NZX is addressing technology issues raised by the FMA, and had committed to further actions to ensure longer-term resilience. Mr Peterson said the actions agreed with FMA remain a priority for implementation by NZX.