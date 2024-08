NZX Limited today announced operating earnings (EBITDA) of $22.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2024, up 12% on H1 2023, demonstrating positive momentum in delivering to its growth strategy. Excluding acquisition, integration and restructure costs, Group operating earnings (EBITDA) for the same period were $22.9 million – up 11.5%.

