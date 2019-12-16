NZX Network Connectivity Issue - Update

Following today’s network connectivity issue and consultation with cash market trading participants, NZX has determined not to reopen the cash markets for trading today. The market is anticipated to enter into enquiry at 5.30pm. This includes the Main Board, Debt Market and Fonterra Shareholders’ Market.
The cash markets will open to a normal trading timetable tomorrow, Tuesday, 17 December 2019.
NZX is working with its vendor to determine if it can reopen the derivatives market for trading this evening. We expect to be in a position to provide an update to impacted participants directly on this by 6.00 pm this evening.
