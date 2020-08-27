 Skip to main Content
NZX Markets To Open As Normal

NZX’s markets will open as normal today, following ongoing work to put in place additional measures to maintain system connectivity, and address the severe DDoS attacks from offshore this week.

NZX has been continuing to work with its network service provider, Spark, and national and international cyber security partners, including GCSB, to address the recent cyber-attacks.

NZX has been in close contact with market participants, and appreciates the support and level of understanding during the periods of disruption to trading.