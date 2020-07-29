NZX: Issue Of Performance Rights

NZX advises that it has issued performance rights to members of its NZX Wealth Technologies executive and management teams pursuant to NZX’s Long Term Incentive Plan.
The performance rights give the holder options to acquire ordinary shares in NZX, which may be exercised if the performance rights vest. For the performance rights to vest, the holder must continue to be employed by the NZX Group for the duration of the five-year vesting period and the performance hurdles must be met. The vesting period for the performance rights is 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2023.
The total number of performance rights on issue is now 5,035,420.
The attached information is supplied pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1.