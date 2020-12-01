NZX Investor Day And Earnings Guidance Update

NZX is today hosting an Investor Day to update analysts and investors on business activities and strategy. The full presentation is available in the Investor Centre on nzx.com.
NZX announced that, based on the performance to date, 2020 EBITDA (operating earnings) is expected to be around the top of the guidance range of $30.0 million to $33.5 million.
This is consistent with the update in NZX’s Interim Results released in August, that there was a greater expectation for the full-year outcome to be towards the top end of the range.
This guidance is subject to market outcomes for the remainder of the year, including total capital raised, secondary market trading and clearing values, derivatives volumes traded, and funds under management and administration growth.
NZX notes the global health and macroeconomic environment remains unusually volatile and guidance assumes no material adverse events, significant one-off expenses, major accounting adjustments or other unforeseen circumstances.
NZX Limited will be announcing results for the year ending 31 December 2020 on 17 February 2021.