NZX Fully Operational - Announcement Re COVID-19

Following the Government’s announcement on 11 August 2020 that from midday today Greater Auckland City will go into COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand to Level 2, NZX confirms that its markets – as an essential service – will remain fully operational.
NZX will continue to communicate its BCP (Business Continuity Plan) status with Participants, Issuers and Regulators to provide assurance to stakeholders that we expect to be able to perform all essential functions – even if there is an extension to the current three-day elevation in the Alert Levels in New Zealand, or if levels are raised regionally or nationally.
NZX is closely monitoring Government and Ministry of Health advice, with regard to the health and well-being of our people and also supporting efforts to reduce the risk of community transmission.