Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

NZX Full Year 2023 Results & Annual Report Published

Date 22/02/2024

NZX Limited today published its full year financial results and annual report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023.

Please find the following materials attached:

NZX Annual Report 2023 (including audited financial statements)
NZX Full Year 2023 - Results Announcement
NZX Full Year 2023 - Distribution Notice
NZX Full Year 2023 Results - Investor Presentation
NZX Full Year 2023 Results - News Release
NZX Full Year 2023 Results - Shareholder Letter

For further information please contact:

Media and Investors – Simon Beattie – 021 702 694

Downloads

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg