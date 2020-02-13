 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

NZX Full Year 2019 Results & Annual Report Published

Date 13/02/2020

NZX today published its full year financial results and annual report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019.

  • Operating earnings up 9.8% to $31.4m 
  • Focus on costs supports margin improvement to 45.1% 
  • Net profit of $14.6m, up 25.7% (7.1% on continuing operations) 
  • Capital raised up 95.7% to $18.7b, driven by debt listings and secondary equity 
  • FY2020 operating earnings guidance range $30.0m to $33.5m

Please find the following materials attached:

NZX Annual Report 2019 (includes audited financial statements)
NZX Full Year 2019 Results Announcement
NZX Corporate Action Notice
NZX Full Year 2019 Results: Investor Presentation
NZX Full Year 2019 Results: Media Announcement
NZX Full Year 2019 Results: Shareholder Letter
NZX Nomination of Directors Announcement
Dividend Reinvestment Plan (Updated)

 