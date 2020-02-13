NZX Full Year 2019 Results & Annual Report Published

NZX today published its full year financial results and annual report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019.
- Operating earnings up 9.8% to $31.4m
- Focus on costs supports margin improvement to 45.1%
- Net profit of $14.6m, up 25.7% (7.1% on continuing operations)
- Capital raised up 95.7% to $18.7b, driven by debt listings and secondary equity
- FY2020 operating earnings guidance range $30.0m to $33.5m
