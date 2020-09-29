Chief Information Officer Resigns From NZX

NZX yesterday announced that Chief Information Officer, David Godfrey, has resigned and will be leaving the company at the end of 2020.
Mr Godfrey has held a range of IT leadership roles over more than 11 years with the company. He joined NZX in June 2009 through the M-co acquisition, and became IT Manager for NZX Energy Services. He subsequently headed up Regulated Systems & Operations, before leading the company’s full technology function as Head of IT in June 2011, and CIO since February 2016.
Chief Executive, Mark Peterson, said that David has been an incredibly valuable and loyal member of the NZX team over the past decade, and a great contributor to the organisation.
“NZX has changed materially over the years and we are very grateful for the contribution David has made to the business. His attitude, commitment and support of everyone across the business – and through the wider capital markets community – has been first-class,” Mr Peterson said.
“We wish David all the best for the future.”
An international search to appoint a successor is underway with executive recruitment firm, Hobson Leavy. NZX’s Technology Committee will be involved in the selection process.
Following the recent DDoS attack, the NZX has launched an alternative site announcements.nzx.com which showcase 200 most recent market announcements.