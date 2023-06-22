NZX Appoints Smartshares Chief Executive

NZX today announced the appointment of markets professional and senior executive Anna Scott as Smartshares Limited Chief Executive.

Anna joins NZX from Auckland-based private wealth advisory group, Hobson Wealth, where she is the Chief Operating Officer.

NZX Chief Executive Mark Peterson said NZX was delighted someone of Anna’s calibre would be leading Smartshares.

“Anna is a seasoned financial services leader with strong operational skills, experience and commercial acumen,” Mr Peterson says. “We are confident Anna’s expertise, background and knowledge will help drive the necessary synergies, efficiencies and leverage Smartshares needs to deliver to its growth ambitions. We look forward to her joining us.”

Anna takes up the role at Smartshares on 4 September and will be based in Auckland.

Smartshares, is a wholly owned subsidiary of NZX Limited, providing financial solutions to around 120,000 New Zealanders and has $10.5 billion in funds under management. Customers range from individual investors, businesses, and iwi to international community groups in the Pacific.

Smartshares’ strong performance in 2022 saw it win Research IP Fund Manager of the Year. It also won three other awards: the Longevity Award (SMS US 500), Global Equities Fund of the Year (SMS US 500), and the Australian Equities Fund of the Year (SMS AU Top 20).

About Anna Scott

Anna commenced employment with Hobson Wealth (HW) in 2016 advising on business transformation, working with HW to become an NZX Trading and Clearing Participant and establishing the custody business. Anna was appointed as a Director on the Hobson Board in 2018 and then the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2019. Anna has more than 20 years’ market experience, having held roles in programme and business management in London, Kuala Lumpur and Auckland. Anna was an Executive Director and Global Business Manager for JPMorgan’s Investment Bank Currency trading division and consulted on a number of business improvement programmes, reviewing strategies, optimising business processes and ensuring the delivery of change programmes. Anna held the position of Future Director with NZX in 2019 and has been an Independent member of the NZX Board Technology Committee. Anna has a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) from the University of Auckland.