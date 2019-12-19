NZX Appoints Head Of Issuer Relationships

NZX today announced the appointment of Sarah Minhinnick to the company’s Senior Leadership Team as Head of Issuer Relationships.
Sarah joins NZX from Bank of New Zealand, where she is Director of Capital Markets – and in her new role will spearhead a core strategic focus on attracting new listings and supporting current listed companies accessing New Zealand’s equity, debt and funds markets.
NZX Chief Executive, Mark Peterson, says Sarah has extensive networks across S&P/NZX 50 companies and deep experience in capital markets, particularly in the origination, structuring and execution of capital markets transactions for a wide range of New Zealand companies. During her time with BNZ, Sarah has been involved in around 300 capital transactions.
“It’s wonderful to have another experienced and highly motivated leader joining us who shares our vision to grow New Zealand’s capital markets. Sarah already has strong relationships with many of our listed companies, and an obvious passion for helping local businesses fund their growth to take their products and services to the world,” Mr Peterson says.
Sarah Minhinnick has already had an extensive career in New Zealand capital markets, initially as a lawyer with Russell McVeagh and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, and for the past decade as a banker with ANZ Bank and then Bank of New Zealand. She has a Bachelor of Commerce (majoring in Economics), and a Bachelor of Laws with Honours, both from the University of Auckland. Sarah also holds a Master of Laws (in Corporate Law and Finance) from New York University.
Sarah will be based in Auckland leading NZX’s Issuer Relationships team, which works with businesses throughout New Zealand. She takes up the role on 28 January 2020.