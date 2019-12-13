NYSE Ranks Once Again As The Global Leader In Capital Raised - Leader In Tech IPOs - Continues To Drive Innovation

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), ranked first once again as the global leader in capital raising in 2019 with $111.6 billion in proceeds raised in IPOs and follow-on offerings, which include some of the world’s highest-profile new listings.
NYSE Group also maintained its leadership as the leading exchange group for Exchange Traded Product (ETP) issuers, welcoming 153 ETPs with $7.1 billion in assets under management (AUM) for the year to date. NYSE Group is home to $3.4 trillion of ETP AUM, representing the largest ETP marketplace in the world.
“As the global leader in capital raising, the NYSE in 2019 proved once again the importance of our public markets, helping some of the world’s largest and most disruptive companies raise capital through IPOs and follow-on offerings, as well as advancing innovative approaches like Direct Listings,” said Stacey Cunningham, President, NYSE Group. “We are more committed than ever to providing ways for companies to access the public markets earlier in their lifecycles, allowing all investors an opportunity to share in their performance.”
2019 Highlights
- Capital Raised. Once again, the NYSE ranked as the global leader in total capital raised, with $111.6 billion in 300 transactions, comprising $28.9 billion raised in 57 IPOs and $82.7 billion in follow-on offerings.
- Largest U.S. IPO. The NYSE was home to the largest U.S. IPO of the year for the 7th straight year, helping Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) raise $8.1 billion.
- Technology Leadership. The exchange raised 68 percent of all U.S. tech IPO proceeds with $14.6 billion in 18 transactions.
- Market Capitalization. The exchange added $354 billion in market capitalization to an industry-leading total of $29.0 trillion.
- Direct Listings. The NYSE executed its second-ever Direct Listing with Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) and continued working to evolve the Direct Listings product.
- SPAC Innovation. The NYSE listed one of the highest-profile SPAC mergers of all time, welcoming Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) to the exchange.
For additional details, please see our 2019 highlight video.
“The NYSE extended its tech leadership in 2019, raising the majority of technology proceeds, and is well-positioned to provide innovative access to the public markets in 2020 with the evolution of Direct Listings and the launch of our new pathway for biotech and other emerging companies to list on the exchange,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group. “During the year, we continued to win the biggest transactions while, at the same time, offering new and expanded services to our listed companies.”