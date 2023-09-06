BV_Trial Banner.gif
NYSE President And ICE Fixed Income & Data Services Chair Lynn Martin To Present At The UBS Fintech Leaders Conference On September 14

Date 06/09/2023

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today that Lynn Martin, NYSE President and Fixed Income & Data Services Chair, will present at the UBS Fintech Leaders Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com/.

