NYSE Member Firms Report Third Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a third-quarter 2021 after-tax profit of approximately $9 billion and revenues of approximately $56 billion, compared with approximately $8.3 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $48 billion in the third-quarter of 2020.
Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:
|NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
|($ in Millions)
|
|
3rd QTR 2021
|
3rd QTR 2020
|
2nd QTR 2021
|
YTD 2021
|
YTD 2020
|
Revenue
|
$56,223
|
$48,174
|
$55,741
|
$174,151
|
$165,253
|
Expense
|
$42,315
|
$38,178
|
$42,704
|
$129,239
|
$127,703
|
After Tax Profit Loss
|
$9,040
|
$8,293
|
$8,474
|
$29,193
|
$31,330
|
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
|
10.0%
|
9.6%
|
9.5%
|
11.0%
|
9.1%
|
Assets
|
$4,201,834
|
$3,748,030
|
$4,055,901
|
$4,201,834
|
$3,748,030
|
Capital and subordinated liabilities
|
$360,352
|
$345,480
|
$357,124
|
$360,352
|
$345,480
|
Commission Revenues
|
$4,986
|
$5,045
|
$5,132
|
$16,331
|
$16,969
|
Firms
|
122
|
123
|
125
|
126
|
127
|
Profitable Firms
|
96
|
99
|
101
|
1
|
1
|
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms
|
$13,948
|
$10,074
|
$13,104
|
$45,115
|
$38,389
|
Unprofitable Firms
|
26
|
24
|
24
|
125
|
126
|
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms
|
($41)
|
($78)
|
($69)
|
($206)
|
($839)
