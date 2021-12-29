 Skip to main Content
NYSE Member Firms Report Third Quarter Results

Date 29/12/2021

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a third-quarter 2021 after-tax profit of approximately $9 billion and revenues of approximately $56 billion, compared with approximately $8.3 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $48 billion in the third-quarter of 2020.


Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

 NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
 ($ in Millions)

 

 3rd QTR   2021

 3rd QTR 2020 

 2nd QTR 2021 

 YTD 2021

 YTD 2020

 Revenue

$56,223

$48,174

$55,741

$174,151

$165,253

 Expense

$42,315

$38,178

$42,704

$129,239

$127,703

 After Tax Profit Loss

$9,040

$8,293

$8,474

$29,193

$31,330

 After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

10.0%

9.6%

9.5%

11.0%

9.1%

 Assets

$4,201,834

$3,748,030

$4,055,901

$4,201,834

$3,748,030

 Capital and subordinated liabilities

$360,352

$345,480

$357,124

$360,352

$345,480

 Commission Revenues

$4,986

$5,045

$5,132

$16,331

$16,969

 Firms

122

123

125

126

127

 Profitable Firms

96

99

101

1

1

 Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms

$13,948

$10,074

$13,104

$45,115

$38,389

 Unprofitable Firms

26

24

24

125

126

 Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms

($41)

($78)

($69)

($206)

($839)

