NYSE Member Firms Report Second Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a second-quarter 2023 after-tax profit of approximately $5.5 billion and revenues of approximately $104 billion, compared with approximately $5.6 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $55 billion in the second-quarter of 2022.

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC ($ in Millions) Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public. 2nd QTR 2023 2st QTR 2022 1st QTR 2023 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Revenue $104,103 $55,439 $97,159 $201,262 $108,467 Expense $98,165 $49,663 $89,839 $188,004 $94,927 After Tax Profit Loss $5,551 $5,628 $6,915 $12,466 $13,279 After Tax Annualized Return on Capital 6% 6% 7% 7% 7% Assets $4,259,221 $4,205,171 $4,362,250 $4,259,221 $4,205,171 Capital and subordinated liabilities $375,581 $364,321 $374,532 $375,581 $364,321 Commission Revenues $4,607 $5,093 $4,862 $9,469 $10,860 Firms 132 126 128 135 127 Profitable Firms 95 84 96 100 92 Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms $8,001 $7,341 $8,738 $16,339 $16,222 Unprofitable Firms 37 42 32 35 34 Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms ($2,363) ($1,565) ($1,418) ($3,429) ($2,687)

