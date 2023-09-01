NYSE Member Firms Report Second Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a second-quarter 2023 after-tax profit of approximately $5.5 billion and revenues of approximately $104 billion, compared with approximately $5.6 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $55 billion in the second-quarter of 2022.
Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:
|
NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
|
($ in Millions)
|
Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.
|
|
2nd QTR 2023
|
2st QTR 2022
|
1st QTR 2023
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Revenue
|
$104,103
|
$55,439
|
$97,159
|
$201,262
|
$108,467
|
Expense
|
$98,165
|
$49,663
|
$89,839
|
$188,004
|
$94,927
|
After Tax Profit Loss
|
$5,551
|
$5,628
|
$6,915
|
$12,466
|
$13,279
|
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
|
6%
|
6%
|
7%
|
7%
|
7%
|
Assets
|
$4,259,221
|
$4,205,171
|
$4,362,250
|
$4,259,221
|
$4,205,171
|
Capital and subordinated liabilities
|
$375,581
|
$364,321
|
$374,532
|
$375,581
|
$364,321
|
Commission Revenues
|
$4,607
|
$5,093
|
$4,862
|
$9,469
|
$10,860
|
Firms
|
132
|
126
|
128
|
135
|
127
|
Profitable Firms
|
95
|
84
|
96
|
100
|
92
|
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms
|
$8,001
|
$7,341
|
$8,738
|
$16,339
|
$16,222
|
Unprofitable Firms
|
37
|
42
|
32
|
35
|
34
|
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms
|
($2,363)
|
($1,565)
|
($1,418)
|
($3,429)
|
($2,687)
