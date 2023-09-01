BV_Trial Banner.gif
NYSE Member Firms Report Second Quarter Results

Date 01/09/2023

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a second-quarter 2023 after-tax profit of approximately $5.5 billion and revenues of approximately $104 billion, compared with approximately $5.6 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $55 billion in the second-quarter of 2022.

 

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC

($ in Millions)

Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.
           

 

2nd QTR 2023

2st QTR 2022

1st QTR 2023

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Revenue

$104,103

$55,439

$97,159

$201,262

$108,467

Expense

$98,165

$49,663

$89,839

$188,004

$94,927

After Tax Profit Loss

$5,551

$5,628

$6,915

$12,466

$13,279

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

6%

6%

7%

7%

7%

Assets

$4,259,221

$4,205,171

$4,362,250

$4,259,221

$4,205,171

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$375,581

$364,321

$374,532

$375,581

$364,321

Commission Revenues

$4,607

$5,093

$4,862

$9,469

$10,860

Firms

132

126

128

135

127

Profitable Firms

95

84

96

100

92

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms

$8,001

$7,341

$8,738

$16,339

$16,222

Unprofitable Firms

37

42

32

35

34

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms

($2,363)

($1,565)

($1,418)

($3,429)

($2,687)
           

 

Links
NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)
Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated
Statement of Financial Condition

