NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results

Date 13/03/2024

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a fourth-quarter 2023 after-tax profit of approximately $6 billion and revenues of approximately $106 billion, compared with approximately $6 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $84 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2022.

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC

($ in Millions)

Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.

 

4th QTR 2023

4th QTR 2022

3rd QTR 2023

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Revenue

$105,912

$83,996

$108,823

$415,997

$260,555

Expense

$99,674

$77,792

$101,744

$389,422

$235,028

After Tax Profit Loss

$6,154

$5,964

$6,305

$24,925

$24,308

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

2%

3%

7%

7%

9%

Assets

$4,324,549

$4,098,252

$4,268,769

$8,593,318

$4,098,252

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$359,937

$380,197

$366,492

$359,937

$380,197

Commission Revenues

$4,948

$4,817

$4,687

$19,104

$20,328

Firms

136

126

133

137

129

Profitable Firms

86

83

89

95

94

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms

$8,155

$7,825

$8,704

$33,298

$30,355

Unprofitable Firms

50

43

44

42

35

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms

($1,916)

($1,621)

($1,625)

($6,700)

($4,830)

 

Links
NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)
Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated
Statement of Financial Condition

