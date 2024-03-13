NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a fourth-quarter 2023 after-tax profit of approximately $6 billion and revenues of approximately $106 billion, compared with approximately $6 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $84 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2022.

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC ($ in Millions) Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public. 4th QTR 2023 4th QTR 2022 3rd QTR 2023 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Revenue $105,912 $83,996 $108,823 $415,997 $260,555 Expense $99,674 $77,792 $101,744 $389,422 $235,028 After Tax Profit Loss $6,154 $5,964 $6,305 $24,925 $24,308 After Tax Annualized Return on Capital 2% 3% 7% 7% 9% Assets $4,324,549 $4,098,252 $4,268,769 $8,593,318 $4,098,252 Capital and subordinated liabilities $359,937 $380,197 $366,492 $359,937 $380,197 Commission Revenues $4,948 $4,817 $4,687 $19,104 $20,328 Firms 136 126 133 137 129 Profitable Firms 86 83 89 95 94 Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms $8,155 $7,825 $8,704 $33,298 $30,355 Unprofitable Firms 50 43 44 42 35 Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms ($1,916) ($1,621) ($1,625) ($6,700) ($4,830)

