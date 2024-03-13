NYSE Member Firms Report Fourth Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a fourth-quarter 2023 after-tax profit of approximately $6 billion and revenues of approximately $106 billion, compared with approximately $6 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $84 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2022.
Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:
|
NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
|
($ in Millions)
|
Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.
|
|
4th QTR 2023
|
4th QTR 2022
|
3rd QTR 2023
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Revenue
|
$105,912
|
$83,996
|
$108,823
|
$415,997
|
$260,555
|
Expense
|
$99,674
|
$77,792
|
$101,744
|
$389,422
|
$235,028
|
After Tax Profit Loss
|
$6,154
|
$5,964
|
$6,305
|
$24,925
|
$24,308
|
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
|
2%
|
3%
|
7%
|
7%
|
9%
|
Assets
|
$4,324,549
|
$4,098,252
|
$4,268,769
|
$8,593,318
|
$4,098,252
|
Capital and subordinated liabilities
|
$359,937
|
$380,197
|
$366,492
|
$359,937
|
$380,197
|
Commission Revenues
|
$4,948
|
$4,817
|
$4,687
|
$19,104
|
$20,328
|
Firms
|
136
|
126
|
133
|
137
|
129
|
Profitable Firms
|
86
|
83
|
89
|
95
|
94
|
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms
|
$8,155
|
$7,825
|
$8,704
|
$33,298
|
$30,355
|
Unprofitable Firms
|
50
|
43
|
44
|
42
|
35
|
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms
|
($1,916)
|
($1,621)
|
($1,625)
|
($6,700)
|
($4,830)
