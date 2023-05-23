BV_Trial Banner.gif
NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

Date 23/05/2023

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a first-quarter 2023 after-tax profit of approximately $6.9 billion and revenues of approximately $97 billion, compared with approximately $7.7 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $53 billion in the first-quarter of 2022.

 

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC

($ in Millions)

Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.
           

 

1st QTR 2023

1st QTR 2022

4th QTR 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Revenue

$97,159

$53,028

$83,996

$97,159

$53,028

Expense

$89,839

$45,264

$77,792

$89,839

$45,264

After Tax Profit Loss

$6,915

$7,651

$5,964

$6,915

$7,651

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

7%

8%

3%

7%

8%

Assets

$4,362,250

$4,314,128

$4,098,252

$4,362,250

$4,314,128

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$374,532

$362,707

$380,197

$374,532

$362,707

Commission Revenues

$4,862

$5,767

$4,817

$4,862

$5,767

Firms

128

124

126

128

124

Profitable Firms

96

91

83

96

91

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms

$8,738

$9,118

$7,825

$8,738

$9,118

Unprofitable Firms

32

33

43

32

33

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms

($1,418)

($1,355)

($1,621)

($1,418)

($1,355)
           

 

Links
NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)
Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated
Statement of Financial Condition

