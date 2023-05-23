NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a first-quarter 2023 after-tax profit of approximately $6.9 billion and revenues of approximately $97 billion, compared with approximately $7.7 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $53 billion in the first-quarter of 2022.

Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC ($ in Millions) Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public. 1st QTR 2023 1st QTR 2022 4th QTR 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Revenue $97,159 $53,028 $83,996 $97,159 $53,028 Expense $89,839 $45,264 $77,792 $89,839 $45,264 After Tax Profit Loss $6,915 $7,651 $5,964 $6,915 $7,651 After Tax Annualized Return on Capital 7% 8% 3% 7% 8% Assets $4,362,250 $4,314,128 $4,098,252 $4,362,250 $4,314,128 Capital and subordinated liabilities $374,532 $362,707 $380,197 $374,532 $362,707 Commission Revenues $4,862 $5,767 $4,817 $4,862 $5,767 Firms 128 124 126 128 124 Profitable Firms 96 91 83 96 91 Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms $8,738 $9,118 $7,825 $8,738 $9,118 Unprofitable Firms 32 33 43 32 33 Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms ($1,418) ($1,355) ($1,621) ($1,418) ($1,355)

