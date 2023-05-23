NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a first-quarter 2023 after-tax profit of approximately $6.9 billion and revenues of approximately $97 billion, compared with approximately $7.7 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $53 billion in the first-quarter of 2022.
Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:
|
NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
|
($ in Millions)
|
Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public.
|
|
1st QTR 2023
|
1st QTR 2022
|
4th QTR 2022
|
YTD 2023
|
YTD 2022
|
Revenue
|
$97,159
|
$53,028
|
$83,996
|
$97,159
|
$53,028
|
Expense
|
$89,839
|
$45,264
|
$77,792
|
$89,839
|
$45,264
|
After Tax Profit Loss
|
$6,915
|
$7,651
|
$5,964
|
$6,915
|
$7,651
|
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
|
7%
|
8%
|
3%
|
7%
|
8%
|
Assets
|
$4,362,250
|
$4,314,128
|
$4,098,252
|
$4,362,250
|
$4,314,128
|
Capital and subordinated liabilities
|
$374,532
|
$362,707
|
$380,197
|
$374,532
|
$362,707
|
Commission Revenues
|
$4,862
|
$5,767
|
$4,817
|
$4,862
|
$5,767
|
Firms
|
128
|
124
|
126
|
128
|
124
|
Profitable Firms
|
96
|
91
|
83
|
96
|
91
|
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms
|
$8,738
|
$9,118
|
$7,825
|
$8,738
|
$9,118
|
Unprofitable Firms
|
32
|
33
|
43
|
32
|
33
|
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms
|
($1,418)
|
($1,355)
|
($1,621)
|
($1,418)
|
($1,355)
