NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

Date 07/07/2021

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a first-quarter 2021 after-tax profit of approximately $11.7 billion and revenues of approximately $62 billion, compared with approximately $9.4 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $59.6 billion in the first-quarter of 2020.


Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:

NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC

($ in Millions)

1st QTR 2021

1st QTR 2020

4th QTR 2020

Revenue

$62,187

$59,610

$54,071

Expense

$44,220

$48,871

$40,727

After Tax Profit Loss

$11,679

$9,398

$11,091

After Tax Annualized Return on Capital

13.3%

11.2%

12.8%

Assets

$4,070,529

$3,844,801

$3,916,640

Capital and subordinated liabilities

$352,368

$336,795

$347,882

Commission Revenues

$6,213

$6,396

$5,272

Firms

124

127

124

Profitable Firms

110

101

101

Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms

$18,063

$11,386

$14,058

Unprofitable Firms

14

26

23

Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms

($96)

($647)

($714)

Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public. Revenues include firms that trade primarily for their own account, but excludes designated market makers (formerly known as specialists). All firms are registered broker-dealers with the SEC. Revenues are predominantly derived from investment banking, trading, commissions, and interest.

Prior to 2020, after-tax earnings are presented on a pro-forma basis that assumes a corporate tax rate of 35 percent. Starting in 2020, actual federal tax provisions are presented

Links
NYSE Member Firms Dealing with Public (Financial Summary)
Statement of Income (Loss) and Expense Unconsolidated
Statement of Financial Condition