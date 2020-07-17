NYSE Member Firms Report First Quarter Results

New York Stock Exchange member firms that conduct business with the public reported a first-quarter 2020 after-tax profit of approximately $9.4 billion and revenues of approximately $60 billion, compared with approximately $4.5 billion after-tax profit on revenues of about $62 billion in the first-quarter of 2019.
Comparative financial results are reported in the table below:
NYSE MEMBER FIRMS DEALING WITH PUBLIC
($ in Millions)
|
|
1st QTR 2020
|
1st QTR 2019
|
4th QTR 2019
|
Revenue
|
$59,610
|
$62,016
|
$57,348
|
Expense
|
$48,871
|
$55,092
|
$51,842
|
After Tax Profit Loss
|
$9,398
|
$4,501
|
$3,579
|
After Tax Annualized Return on Capital
|
11.2%
|
5.9%
|
4.5%
|
Assets
|
$3,844,804
|
$3,405,690
|
$3,483,105
|
Capital and subordinated liabilities
|
$336,795
|
$307,452
|
$316,970
|
Commission Revenues
|
$6,396
|
$4,781
|
$4,708
|
Firms
|
127
|
118
|
131
|
Profitable Firms
|
101
|
95
|
82
|
Aggregate PreTax Earnings of Profitable Firms
|
$11,386
|
$7,140
|
$6,369
|
Unprofitable Firms
|
26
|
23
|
49
|
Aggregate PreTax Loss of Unprofitable Firms
|
($647)
|
($216)
|
($863)
Note: Data is from NYSE member firms that conduct business with the public. Revenues include firms that trade primarily for their own account, but excludes designated market makers (formerly known as specialists). All firms are registered broker-dealers with the SEC. Revenues are predominantly derived from investment banking, trading, commissions, and interest.
Prior to 2020, after-tax earnings are presented on a pro-forma basis that assumes a corporate tax rate of 35 percent. Starting in 2020, actual federal tax provisions are presented.
