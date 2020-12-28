 Skip to main Content
NYSE Group Announces 2021, 2022 And 2023 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

Date 28/12/2020

NYSE Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced today the 2023 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2021 and 2022 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.


HOLIDAY

2021

2022

2023

New Year’s Day

Friday, January 1

Monday, January 2

(New Year’s Day holiday observed)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, January 18

Monday, January 17

Monday, January 16

Washington's Birthday

Monday, February 15

Monday, February 21

Monday, February 20

Good Friday

Friday, April 2

Friday, April 15

Friday, April 7

Memorial Day

Monday, May 31

Monday, May 30

Monday, May 29

Independence Day

Monday, July 5

(July 4 holiday observed)

Monday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4*

Labor Day

Monday, September 6

Monday, September 5

Monday, September 4

Thanksgiving Day

Thursday, November 25**

Thursday, November 24**

Thursday, November 23**

Christmas Day

Friday, December 24

(Christmas holiday observed)

Monday, December 26

(Christmas holiday observed)

Monday, December 25

*Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

**Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 26, 2021, Friday, November 25, 2022, and Friday, November 24, 2023 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.