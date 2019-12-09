 Skip to main Content
NYSE Group Announces 2020, 2021 And 2022 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

Date 09/12/2019

NYSE Group announced today the 2022 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2020 and 2021 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.  

             
HOLIDAY   2020   2021   2022
New Year’s Day   Wednesday, January 1   Friday, January 1   --
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day   Monday, January 20   Monday, January 18   Monday, January 17
Washington's Birthday   Monday, February 17   Monday, February 15   Monday, February 21
Good Friday   Friday, April 10   Friday, April 2   Friday, April 15
Memorial Day   Monday, May 25   Monday, May 31   Monday, May 30
Independence Day  

Friday, July 3
(July 4 holiday observed)

  

Monday, July 5
(July 4 holiday observed)

 

   Monday, July 4

 
Labor Day   Monday, September 7   Monday, September 6   Monday, September 5
Thanksgiving Day   Thursday, November 26*   Thursday, November 25*   Thursday, November 24*
Christmas Day   Friday, December 25**   Friday, December 24
(Christmas holiday observed)		   Monday, December 26

(Christmas holiday observed)

* Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020, Friday, November 26, 2021, and Friday, November 25, 2022 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, December 24, 2020.  Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on this date, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars