NYSE Group Announces 2020, 2021 And 2022 Holiday And Early Closings Calendar

NYSE Group announced today the 2022 holiday calendar and early closing dates for its cash equity markets: New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National, as well as the NYSE American Options, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Bonds markets. The 2020 and 2021 holiday and early closing dates are also set forth below.
|HOLIDAY
|2020
|2021
|2022
|New Year’s Day
|Wednesday, January 1
|Friday, January 1
|--
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
|Monday, January 20
|Monday, January 18
|Monday, January 17
|Washington's Birthday
|Monday, February 17
|Monday, February 15
|Monday, February 21
|Good Friday
|Friday, April 10
|Friday, April 2
|Friday, April 15
|Memorial Day
|Monday, May 25
|Monday, May 31
|Monday, May 30
|Independence Day
|
Friday, July 3
|
Monday, July 5
|Monday, July 4
|Labor Day
|Monday, September 7
|Monday, September 6
|Monday, September 5
|Thanksgiving Day
|Thursday, November 26*
|Thursday, November 25*
|Thursday, November 24*
|Christmas Day
|Friday, December 25**
|Friday, December 24
(Christmas holiday observed)
|Monday, December 26
(Christmas holiday observed)
* Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020, Friday, November 26, 2021, and Friday, November 25, 2022 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.
** Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on this date, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.
NYSE Group Markets holidays and hours can be found at: https://www.nyse.com/markets/hours-calendars.