NYSE Equities Trading Floor To Partially Reopen On Tuesday, May 26, 2020

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the NYSE Equities Trading Floor will partially reopen to Floor Brokers. Floor Broker order types, including “D Orders,” will be supported, but Designated Market Makers will continue to operate remotely (with limited exceptions).
The trading floor will operate with reduced headcount and additional safety precautions to accommodate health-focused considerations. Because member firms will operate with adjusted staffing levels, customers are encouraged to discuss specific capabilities with their Floor Brokers in advance of the partial reopening.
Upon returning, NYSE trading floor personnel will be required to follow enhanced safety protocols, which include, but are not limited to, compliance with the public health orders of the City and State of New York. Members seeking admittance to the floor should review NYSE IM-20-03 and contact rmteam@nyse.com for additional details.