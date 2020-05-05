NYSE Board Advisory Council Welcomes Eight New Members - Council Connects Diverse Board Candidates With NYSE-Listed Companies Seeking New Directors

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), welcomed eight new members to the NYSE Board Advisory Council, which identifies and connects diverse board candidates to NYSE-listed companies seeking new directors.
“We are thrilled to add this great group of leaders, whose collective counsel, unique experiences and robust networks will help advance the Council’s mission to expand board diversity,” said Betty Liu, Co-Chair of the Council, Executive Vice Chairman of the NYSE and Chief Experience Officer of Intercontinental Exchange. “In these turbulent times when adaptability and innovation will be the keys to success, it is even more important to have as diverse a group of voices in the boardroom and in the highest levels of corporate leadership.”
Founded by CEOs from 16 NYSE-listed companies representing some of the world’s largest and most well-established brands, the Council leverages members’ personal networks to identify talented candidates interested and ready to serve on corporate boards.
“Building upon the strengths of a diverse workforce should be a key priority for all companies, and I believe that all starts – but doesn’t end – with diversity at the board level,” said incoming Council Member Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton. “I’m excited to be a part of the next chapter of the NYSE Board Advisory Council, and the important work that lies ahead to address the critical need for inclusion at the highest level.”
New Members of the NYSE Board Advisory Council
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) – Lucinda M. Baier, President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors
- Bunge (NYSE: BG) – Greg Heckman, CEO
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) – John McAvoy, Chairman, President and CEO
- Franklin Templeton | Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) – Jenny Johnson, President and CEO
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) – Enrique Lores, President and CEO
- New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) – Mark Thompson, President and CEO
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) – Douglas Peterson, President and CEO
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK) – Christophe Weber, President and CEO
“During this unprecedented time, as we face a public health crisis and economic uncertainty, companies need diverse voices in their leadership more than ever,” said Enrique Lores, President and CEO of HP. “That’s why I’m honored to join the NYSE Board Advisory Council. We know that more inclusive corporate boards make better decisions—not only for their shareholders, but for all their stakeholders and society as a whole. I’m looking forward to helping companies recruit directors who bring new perspectives and fully reflect the broad array of the world's talent.”
The Council has also placed its first board candidate in January 2020 and has grown its database to include 124 other candidates nominated by Council members.
Along with the new members, the Council is launching an online network to more easily allow NYSE-listed companies to connect directly with this growing database of diverse board candidates. The network is available to NYSE-listed companies.
“Having a diverse boardroom and management team creates a more collaborative working environment and it speaks volumes to employees and customers. It shows them that leadership is reflective of who they are. It will be a privilege to support the NYSE Board Advisory Council in its important work,” said Lucinda M. Baier, President, CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
For more information on the NYSE Board Advisory Council, click here.