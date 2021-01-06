NYSE Announces Suspension Date For Securities Of Three Issuers And Proceeds With Delisting

The NYSE has announced today that NYSE Regulation will move forward with the delisting of the issuers listed below (“Issuers”) to comply with U.S. law. This decision is based on the following new specific guidance received on January 5, 2021, that the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control provided to the NYSE: “[P]ursuant to section 1(a)(i) of E.O. 13959, U.S. persons cannot engage in certain transactions (as specified in the E.O.) in the ADRs of China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA), China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL), and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) after 9:30 a.m. eastern time on January 11, 2021.”
Consistent with this guidance, trading in the securities of the Issuers will be suspended at 4:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 11, 2021, as we have been advised that NSCC will clear trades executed through January 8, 2021.
|
Issuer
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
China Telecom Corporation Limited
|
CHA
|
American Depositary Shares
|
China Mobile Limited
|
CHL
|
American Depositary Shares
|
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
|
CHU
|
American Depositary Shares
The Issuers have a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Issuers and securities upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal of the NYSE Regulation staff’s decision.