NYSE American Options Trading Floor To Partially Reopen On Tuesday, May 26, 2020

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the NYSE American Options Trading Floor will partially reopen. Normal trading activity will be supported, and the floor will operate with reduced personnel and additional safety precautions for the trading floor community.
he reopening plan is designed to accommodate health-focused considerations. Upon returning, NYSE American Options trading floor personnel will be required to follow enhanced safety protocols, which include, but are not limited to, compliance with the public health orders of the City and State of New York. Members seeking admittance to the floor should review NYSE American Options RB 20-02 and contact NYSE-AmexOptionsTradingOfficials@TheIce.com for additional details.