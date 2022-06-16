Nykode Therapeutics Transfers To Main Market On Oslo Børs

The sixth transfer on Oslo Børs in 2022

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 8.2 billion

Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Nykode Therapeutics (ticker: NYKD) on its transfer from Euronext Growth Oslo to the Oslo Børs main market, which now counts 211 companies. The company was listed on Euronext Growth Oslo in October 2020.

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies. The company has developed a unique and innovative modular technology platform, targeting antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, with the aim to treat and prevent cancer as well as infectious diseases.

At opening, the share price was set at NOK 28.28 per share based on its closing price on Euronext Growth Oslo on 15 June. This corresponds to a total estimated value of the company of approximately NOK 8.2 billion.

Michael Engsig, Chief Executive Officer of Nykode Therapeutics said: “Today, Nykode reached a significant inflection point, signaling our growth as a leading member of the biotech industry in Europe. Nykode’s uplisting to the main market of Oslo Børs enables us to reach a broader base of global institutional investors, increase liquidity of the Company’s shares, and better showcase our value proposition as a leading immunotherapy company with a unique and highly differentiated technology platform.”

About Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of vaccines and novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, which are essential for inducing rapid, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses and eliciting efficacious clinical responses.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV)-16 induced malignancies which demonstrated positive interim efficacy and safety results from its Phase II trial for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and is in Phase 1b for the treatment of locally advanced and metastatic tumors and Phase 1/2a for the treatment of melanoma, lung-, head and neck, renal-, and bladder cancer. Additionally, Nykode has initiated a Phase 1/2 trial with two next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The Company’s partnerships include Genentech within oncology, a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases and a collaboration with Adaptive Biotechnologies for COVID-19 T cell vaccine development. Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on the Oslo Børs, the Norwegian Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics may be found at www.nykode.com